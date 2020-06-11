Five New Countries To Be Added To Malta’s Safe Travel List From July

Malta will be adding five more countries to the list of viable locations to travel to as the island begins to open its tourism industry once more.

The island is in “advanced discussions” with the five new countries, which have not yet been named, to be added to the list of 19 countries Malta will be opening flights to.

These new countries are expected to be announced shortly.

The news was given during a press conference where Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli also said that 70% less tourists will be visiting the island this year when compared to 2019.

She also noted that the €100 in vouchers to be handed out to 340,000 people in Malta oveer the age of 16 will come with a QR code that can be used in establishments authorised by the Malta Tourism Authority.

