Five More People Caught Breaking Obligatory Quarantine Rules And Fined €3,000 Each By Malta Police

Five more people have been fined €3,000 each for breaking obligatory quarantine rules.

421 inspections have been carried out over the past 24 hours and five people were caught breaking mandatory quarantine. That brings the total number of people caught breaking the rule to 40 with some people receiving multiple fines.

On the other hand, no food or drinks establishment was found to have broken regulations to remain closed in the Maltese islands.

600 inspections have been carried out in Malta and 170 in Gozo with the total surpassing 6,700 inspections according to health authorities.

To report someone who you suspect has broken mandatory quarantine, you can call 2294 4504 or 2294 4511 or send an email to quarantine.covid19@gov.mt.

Malta confirmed 10 new COVID-19 patients yesterday including a 72-year-old man who is in critical condition at Mater Dei.