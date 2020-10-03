Five Migrants Sentenced To 30 Months In Prison For Their Involvement In Safi Riot

Five men residing at the Safi detention centre have each been sentenced to 30 months in jail for their involvement in last September’s riot.

Time of Malta reported that police had originally detained 27 migrants for their alleged involvement in said riot.

The five men now facing imprisonment are Atshaha Atewarki, aged 21, Kitu Adam, aged 22, Baher Aden, aged 24, Ali Nabil, aged 18, and Radu Good Deng, aged 25.

All men are Sudanese, except for Atshaha Atewarki, who’s Eritrean.

The five men had previously pleaded guilty to charges but reversed that plea when their case came before the courts on Friday, Times of Malta reported.

They have been charged with voluntarily damaging third party property, causing over €2500 in damages, taking part in an unlawful assembly of ten or more persons for the purpose of committing an offence, refusing to obey legitimate orders, breaching the peace, and acting as accomplices in setting a mattress on fire.

Lawyer Christopher Chircop was legal aid counsel and Inspector Janetta Grixti prosecuted.

What do you make of this?