Five Days Later And Malta Has Still Not Denied Sabotaging A Migrant Vessel

Malta is yet to deny allegations that its Armed Forces intentionally sabotaged a vessel carrying 66 asylum seekers, five days after reports appeared in the international press.

Malta’s Armed Forces, more specifically Navy Boat P52, is alleged to have boarded the vessel and cut its electricity and motor cables, which was located around 20 miles off of Malta. Alarm Phone, who provides support for migrants in the Mediterranean Sea, passed on a recording to The New York Times, showing a man saying:

“The Malta military is coming and cut the cable of electricity for the motor. They do not want anybody to come to Malta — they say that.”

Those aboard had even claimed that a day prior, Maltese Navy Boat P51 had approached the boat but ignored its pleas for safe entry into Malta.

The boat, which was carrying 66 migrants, was later rescued by the AFM. However, it remains to be seen whether the authorities will look into these grave accusations from Malta’s Armed Forces and launch an investigation.

The boat would be the last to be granted entry in Malta. Upon its arrival, Malta declared its ports unsafe due to the COVID-19 pandemic and would no longer accept asylum seekers and refugees. Italy and Spain had earlier enforced similar closures.

Four boats carrying around 250 people are currently out at sea, with around 170 believed to be in Maltese waters. One recorded conversation was published shows a pregnant woman with a seven-year-old stuck on a boat in Maltese waters begging for help.

One boat carrying 55 migrants is still missing.

Malta’s Archbishop Charles Scicluna has called for compassion and is insisting that the government open the ports. However, the government is holding its ground, with Bartolo saying that it is unfair and unrealistic for Malta to shoulder the burden. He has since called for a €100 million Libyan aid package from the EU

Bartolo was quick to deny claims that a discovered capsized dinghy was not related to the four vessels. The same has not applied to these serious allegations.

Requests for comment from the Home Affairs Ministry have gone unanswered.