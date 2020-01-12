First Words After Defeat: Chris Fearne Swears Loyalty Not To Abela But To Party And Its Values

Chris Fearne has spoken publicly for the first time since losing to Robert Abela in the race to become the next leader of the Labour Party… and Malta’s Prime Minister.

“I want to thank the thousands of Labourites who showed faith in me. I swear my loyalty to the party and to our values,” he said on social media today.

Interestingly, he didn’t mention or congratulate Abela, who will now become leader of the Labour Party.