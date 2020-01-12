First Words After Defeat: Chris Fearne Swears Loyalty Not To Abela But To Party And Its Values
Chris Fearne has spoken publicly for the first time since losing to Robert Abela in the race to become the next leader of the Labour Party… and Malta’s Prime Minister.
“I want to thank the thousands of Labourites who showed faith in me. I swear my loyalty to the party and to our values,” he said on social media today.
Interestingly, he didn’t mention or congratulate Abela, who will now become leader of the Labour Party.
Nirringrazzja lill-eluf ta’ Laburisti li wrew fiducja fija. Inwieghdkom il-lealta’ tieghi lejn il-partit u l-valuri taghna.
— Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) January 12, 2020
Last night, thousands of paid-up Labour Party members voted on who would become their next leader.
However, it quickly became apparent that Abela was the frontrunner, and he ended up gaining 57.9% of the entire vote, while Fearne only won 42.1%.