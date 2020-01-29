First Step Of Marsaskala’s ‘Buġibbafication’ Is Being Led By The Labour Party President, Residents Warn

A pristine area of low-lying homes in Marsaskala is under threat, with the Labour Party’s President Daniel Micallef leading plans for a development that residents say will set a precedent for the ‘Bugibbafication’ of the area.

The area, close to the now-abandoned Jerma Hotel, is mostly occupied by single-level bungalows and villas. However, Micallef’s firm X,Y,Z Architects has submitted plans to turn a single floor residence into a three-floor villa.

Sources have warned that the application is just an underhanded attempt to transform a low-lying villa into apartments at a later stage.

Objectors argue that the layout on each floor, design of the facade, and building height should be evidence enough of the applicants’ true intentions. Meanwhile, they’ve also pointed out that the building height and general design of the building run completely contrary to local plans for the area.

The application, sources said, was briefly suspended in the summer. However, the plans kicked off once again while Malta was coming to grips with a political crisis last November.

The plans will go before the Planning Authority Board tomorrow morning. However, residents fear that Micallef’s political clout, along with Greenland’s, will undoubtedly see the project approved.

Beyond Micallef’s clear connections to the current administration, he’s also a close friend of Aaron Farrugia, the recently appointed Planning Minister.

Meanwhile, the applicants are Ursula and Cory Greenland. The latter is a former GWU official who also has interests within Malta’s Football Association.

The Prime Minister’s father, former President George Abela, may have something to say about the plans. A resident of the area, sources said he was one of the signatories of a petition calling for the area to be protected when plans to extend the height of the Jerma Hotel were rumoured.