The first photos of the sacristy annex of Lapsi Church in St Julian’s show the extent of the damage from this morning’s shocking accident. Part of the roof fell in after a worker was sweeping atop the building during work hours today. The ceiling fell in under his weight, with the man falling around one storey, sustaining injuries and being taken to hospital for treatment. The images show the size of the hole, and the exact location of where the man fell through the roof.

A pile of debris can be seen to have formed directly under the hole that the worker fell through.

