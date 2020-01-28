FIRST LOOK: ‘Specially-Designed Eco-Ferries’ That Will Be Taking You To Comino For The Next 15 Years Unveiled

“These will be the first hybrid vessels to operate in Maltese waters and are designed using the latest technology. The vessels will operate in fully electric mode when in the vicinity of Comino, Marfa and Cirkewwa – meaning zero emissions and zero noise around the bay areas – and with reduced drag to minimise wake,” Comino Ferries Coop spokesman Mark Bajada said today.

Noting they’ll be decreasing their fleet from 10 boats to two new eco-ferries designed by Maltese naval architects and marine engineers, Comino Ferries Co-Op said these boats would reduce emissions and operate the routes in a more professional manner.

The winners and sole bidders of a 15 year tender to exclusively operate two Comino ferry routes have released the first images of their new vessels and clarified details related to their operation.

Comino Ferries Coop was the only operator to bid for a tender issued by Transport Malta last July for a single entity to run the Comino ferry service from Marfa and Cirkewwa.

They said this would “finally put an end to the free-for-all situation that has led to countless disputes in and out of court in front of visitors”.

But the operators also lamented how they had been “attacked” unfairly since winning the tender, saying that certain operators “want anarchy to reign”.

“There has been a lot of misinformation in the media on this issue from operators who decided not to bid for the Transport Malta tender issued last year to provide a scheduled service between two points in Malta – Marfa and Cirkewwa – and Comino, because they want anarchy to reign,” Bajada continued.

“We decided to invest €5 million of our own money in new ferries and facilities and are now coming under attack for seeking to improve the visitor experience. We ask: would it be fair for us to take all risk and for other operators to operate the same routes without spending a penny? Our livelihood is at stake,” he continued.

He ended by saying that contrary to claims, they have exclusivity at the Marfa and Cirkewwa ports while pick-ups for the purposes of pleasure, fishing or diving are not affected and that the new vessels would be decked out in modern amenities.

The new, fully air-conditioned vessels will be equipped with waste handling facilities, baggage stowage, WIFI and be fully accessible to people with disabilities. Meanwhile, external seating will be covered to provide protection from sunlight.

