FIRST LOOK: New Bridge For Pedestrians And Cyclists Near Luqa Airport Unveiled

A new bridge making crossing easier for both pedestrians and cyclists has been opened in Aviation Avenue, Luqa.

Connecting Luqa, Gudja, Malta International Airport, the Insitute of Tourism Studies and other nearby locations in a safer way over the five busy lanes below, the new bridge also features lifts that are wheelchair-friendly to ensure the structure is accessible to everyone.

Construction began in early 2019, with a steel deck that was created in a specialised metalworks factory in Italy.

The 43-tonne deck arrived in Malta to be lifted in place last February. Workers finalised the construction of the ramps and installed its elevators, safety equipment, railings and lighting systems over the last few weeks.

Besides the bridge, the nearby area was landscaped, with Infrastructure Malta planting over 15 new indigenous trees and 130 shrubs in surrounding zones.

“Through this €2.3 million EU-funded investment, the agency designed and built an innovative architectural structure to create a segregated crossing over the five-lane L-Avjazzjoni Avenue, along one of the network’s busiest routes to southern Malta, as well as the main link to the Airport and the Kirkop Tunnels,” a government spokesperson said as the bridge was opened to the public.

