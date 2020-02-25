د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

First Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus In Palermo, Sicily After Seven Related Deaths In Italy

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The coronavirus has made it to Sicily, with one confirmed case found in Palermo while another new case has appeared in Florence.

One person, who is from Bergamo, Italy and holidaying in Palermo, was found to have the coronavirus after he told health authorities that he was showing flu symptoms, La Repubblica reported.

The person and her group of friends will now reportedly be quarantined, as well as anyone who was in close contact with the person.

This is the first case of coronavirus found in Southern Italy, with at least seven deaths in Italy related to the coronavirus and at least 229 people in Italy being infected with the virus.

Just yesterday, Malta’s health authorities stepped up precautions against the spread of the coronavirus to the island, with two thermal scanners being installed in Malta International Airport and more planned for the cruise liner and catamaran terminals.

Share this story to raise awareness of the spread of the coronavirus.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Thermal Scanners Installed At Malta International Airport As Coronavirus Precautions Are Stepped Up

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK