First Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus In Palermo, Sicily After Seven Related Deaths In Italy

The coronavirus has made it to Sicily, with one confirmed case found in Palermo while another new case has appeared in Florence.

One person, who is from Bergamo, Italy and holidaying in Palermo, was found to have the coronavirus after he told health authorities that he was showing flu symptoms, La Repubblica reported.

The person and her group of friends will now reportedly be quarantined, as well as anyone who was in close contact with the person.

This is the first case of coronavirus found in Southern Italy, with at least seven deaths in Italy related to the coronavirus and at least 229 people in Italy being infected with the virus.

Just yesterday, Malta’s health authorities stepped up precautions against the spread of the coronavirus to the island, with two thermal scanners being installed in Malta International Airport and more planned for the cruise liner and catamaran terminals.

Share this story to raise awareness of the spread of the coronavirus.