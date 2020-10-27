Firefighters Warn Residents To Close Windows From ‘Toxic Fumes’ Of Marsa Fire

The Civil Protection Department is advising residents to close their windows to prevent toxic fumes from a fire earlier today from entering their household.

In a press release, the CPD issued a warning to residents of Paola, Fgura, Tarxien and Santa Luċija to close their windows for the time being.

“The fumes are considered toxic. The CPD is working to put out the fire and is evacuating residents from homes near the area,” it said.

The fire, which erupted at around 7am today, came from a Wasteserv facility in Marsa where autoclave materials were being stored. Plumes of smoke could be seen spitting out of the site.

As of 9.30 am, the CPD were still battling the fire.

Workers in the area were evacuated and, thankfully, no one got hurt.