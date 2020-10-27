د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Firefighters Warn Residents To Close Windows From ‘Toxic Fumes’ Of Marsa Fire

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The Civil Protection Department is advising residents to close their windows to prevent toxic fumes from a fire earlier today from entering their household.

In a press release, the CPD issued a warning to residents of Paola, Fgura, Tarxien and Santa Luċija to close their windows for the time being.

“The fumes are considered toxic. The CPD is working to put out the fire and is evacuating residents from homes near the area,” it said.

The fire, which erupted at around 7am today, came from a Wasteserv facility in Marsa where autoclave materials were being stored. Plumes of smoke could be seen spitting out of the site.

As of 9.30 am, the CPD were still battling the fire.

Workers in the area were evacuated and, thankfully, no one got hurt.

READ NEXT: Vouchers For Masks And Hand Sanitizer, Bernard Grech Proposes

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK