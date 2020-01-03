د . إAEDSRر . س

Firefighters Attempt Rescue Mission For Trapped Cat Stuck On Valletta Ledge

Maltese firefighters are currently in Valletta on a mission to rescue a cat that is stuck on the ledge of a building.

At least one truck and a number of firefighters were seen near St. John’s Co-Cathedral attempting to get closer to a cat that is stuck on a ledge. Sources on the scene told Lovin Malta that the cat apparently ran into the building at one point, with firefighters continuously working to obtain the feline.

 

 

Firefighters accessed the roof of a building to get closer to the cat

Yesterday, there were multiple reports of a black and white kitten stuck on a ledge in nearby Merchant Street.

Many people were calling on someone from Animal Welfare or the Fire Department to rescue the kitten, with people in the last few hours going ahead and contacting the Fire Department to find some help for the kitten.

However, it has not been confirmed whether this is the same kitten that the Fire Department were rescuing today.

The black and white kitten stuck in Merchant Street

