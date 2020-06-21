Fire Breaks Out At San Gwann Exotic Pets Store Leaving Animals In Critical Condition

د . إAEDSRر . س

A fire has broken out at a San Gwann exotic pets store leaving a number of animals in a critical condition.

TVM has reported that the fire broke out along Misraħ Lewża on 2:30pm this afternoon. The fire is reportedly under control and no one was injured.

The same cannot be said for the animals in the shop, which allegedly includes parrots and snakes, who inhaled a lot of smoke and are in a critical condition. According to TVM reporters on-site, the only animals who emerged unscathed were fish.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Photo source: TVM

