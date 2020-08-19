Finland Latest To Restrict Travel To And From Malta Following COVID-19 Spike

The Finnish government has reinstated travel restriction to Malta following an epidemiological assessment which found that the country has recorded more than eight coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past two weeks.

In fact, Malta exceeds that threshold incredibly with roughly 84.1 cases per 100,000 according to a BBC report issued last week.

In addition to Malta, Finland has imposed travel restrictions to and from Denmark, Germany, Greece, Iceland and Norway.

Malta has had several travel restrictions imposed on it by European countries including most recently Switzerland.

Malta currently has a total of 648 active COVID-19 cases.

