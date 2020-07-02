Fine Dished Out To Pro-Life Politician For False Claims Against Malta’s Gay Rights Lobby Will Go To Trans Fund
A fine dished out to politician Ivan Grech Mintoff for claiming the Malta Gay Rights Movement was being funded to promote legalising abortion in Malta will go towards a fund dedicated to helping trans people.
This came a few weeks after a court of appeal upheld the decision to fine Grech Mintoff, who has since repeated the claim.
“MGRM is once again being wrongfully accused of taking money from organisations which are associated with the carrying out of ‘abortion in a massive scale annually’.”
“Like Ivan Grech Mintoff rightly mentions, MGRM did sue him for this ridiculous allegation, and in fact we won the original case. Mr Grech Mintoff appealed this court decision. and once again the Court of Appeal confirmed the Court of Magistrates’ decision that Mr Grech Mintoff’s allegation are untrue and unfounded.”
“We had decided that having won the case, and also the appeal, it made little sense to keep flogging a dead horse. Mr Grech Mintoff, however, thinks that it is fine to keep lying and spreading fake allegations, this whilst complaining that he has been sued, and calling other people ‘snowflakes’,” MGRM said in a statement.
The case dates back to 2015 when Gift of Life and Grech Mintoff claimed that the MGRM was secretly being funded by Planned Parenthood, a major American NGO which provides reproductive healthcare, including abortion.
This was because MGRM had in 2011 received a $10,000 grant from the International Planned Parenthood Federation, of which Planned Parenthood is a member, to develop proposals for a Gender Identity Act, which has since become law.
Malta’s court of appeal agreed with the initial judgement that MGRM’s $10,000 grant originated specifically from the David and Lucille Packard Foundation, and not Planned Parenthood and that the link between this grant and Planned Parenthood’s abortion services was frivolous at best.
It backed the initial fine dished out and insisted that Grech Mintoff’s actions should be taken as more egregious since he is a politician.
What do you think about the decision? Comment below