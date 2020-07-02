Fine Dished Out To Pro-Life Politician For False Claims Against Malta’s Gay Rights Lobby Will Go To Trans Fund

A fine dished out to politician Ivan Grech Mintoff for claiming the Malta Gay Rights Movement was being funded to promote legalising abortion in Malta will go towards a fund dedicated to helping trans people.

This came a few weeks after a court of appeal upheld the decision to fine Grech Mintoff, who has since repeated the claim.

“MGRM is once again being wrongfully accused of taking money from organisations which are associated with the carrying out of ‘abortion in a massive scale annually’.”

“Like Ivan Grech Mintoff rightly mentions, MGRM did sue him for this ridiculous allegation, and in fact we won the original case. Mr Grech Mintoff appealed this court decision. and once again the Court of Appeal confirmed the Court of Magistrates’ decision that Mr Grech Mintoff’s allegation are untrue and unfounded.”

“We had decided that having won the case, and also the appeal, it made little sense to keep flogging a dead horse. Mr Grech Mintoff, however, thinks that it is fine to keep lying and spreading fake allegations, this whilst complaining that he has been sued, and calling other people ‘snowflakes’,” MGRM said in a statement.