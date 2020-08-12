Finance Minister Edward Scicluna Distances Himself From Joseph Muscat’s Inner Clique

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna today distanced himself from the “kitchen Cabinet”, or inner clique, of previous Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in a public inquiry hearing into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia today.

Scicluna told the court that the “kitchen Cabinet” included lawyers and consultants from top legal firms, who were involved in the questionable Electrogas deal and handing over of public hospitals to Vitals Global Healthcare.

Scicluna is the second minister to give evidence in the public inquiry, following Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo. As Finance Minister since 2013, Scicluna served during the previous administration in which the 2016 Panama papers scandal unfolded, where offshore companies held by former Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi and former chief-of-staff Keith Schembri were uncovered.

In a hearing today, Scicluna mentioned the closeness of Keith Schembri to Muscat, calling them “one and the same team”, as well as Konrad Mizzi’s involvement in the dubious Vitals hospital deal, which Scicluna is subject to in a separate magisterial inquiry.

After the 2016 Panama papers revelations, Scicluna said he told Muscat to “distance himself in an absolute manner”.

He said he also advised the former Prime Minister to remove Konrad Mizzi from Cabinet, who was revealed to have an off-shore company.

However, when parte civile lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia asked if the minister ever challenged Muscat, Mizzi or Schembri about corruption allegations, he said no.

The hearing is ongoing.