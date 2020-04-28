‘Fight These Traitors By Feeding Them Their Own Bullshit:’ Mario Azzopardi Doubles Down After Getting Called Out For Hateful Speech

“We’ve been quiet for too long, getting hit and taking it. That time has passed.”

“We must fight these traitors by feeding them the bullshit they try to feed others. Now, look at them be shocked by my words,” he continued.

“This is the woman who fills the world with rumours and hatred against our homeland, but then finds it problematic when words are said that reveal what a misleading person she is, someone who can do nothing but break, divide and hate,” Azzopardi said.

Mario Azzopardi, a controversial former V18 artistic director who has previously had to apologise for using sexist language, said Roberta Metsola was a “traitor of our country” who is “full of hypocrisy”.

A local director who was called out for using “disgusting” hateful speech about a female MEP has since doubled down on his words in another hate-filled tirade.

This is not the first time Azzopardi took to Facebook with emotional and over-the-top statuses – he had called for people to take to the streets after Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana’s resignation – however, this time, many felt he was going too far.

“Personally, I think you should change your name to Mar-azz19, because you really are a virus in society,” one person said.

This second post comes after Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar said his words were “disgusting” after Azzopardi’s original post of a zoomed-in image of Metsola with the caption: “It is so difficult not to hate this sick woman. How can she sleep at night knowing that the country hates her with a passion? They hate you, Roberta.”

Azzopardi, a former artistic director for V18, has previously received funding from the PBS, as well as received regular funding for plays that he often writes and directs himself.

He had called Maltese activist Tina Urso “a sorry bitch” after falling for a doctored image of her quoting Urso as saying she hates Malta, something she never said.

In his apology, he explained that he loses it when he thinks someone hates Malta: “I saw red and I called her a bitch. It turns out she never wrote that. I fell victim to fake news. Pathetic. I apologize. I do not agree with her but she has the absolute right to protest as she sees fit.”

