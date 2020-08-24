Fifty Days Later, Some Maltese Residents Still Haven’t Received Their COVID-19 Vouchers

A number of Maltese residents are yet to receive their government-issued COVID-19 vouchers, despite the fact that they had started being sent out towards the beginning of July.

A Maltese citizen spoke to Lovin Malta about this issue which seems to be plaguing a number of locals and foreigners alike.

“Myself and my dad are Maltese citizens with valid ID cards and correct details of address, yet we are not registered to receive them,” she said.

“I have contacted all the correct channels by email, messenger messages, phone calls and a visit in person at MaltaPost – but no luck.”

When contacted by Lovin Malta, a spokesperson for the Economy Ministry said that a person might not be on the electoral register or ID Malta lists of EU or non-EU nationals for several reasons, and therefore they need to report this on consumers@vouchersmimcol.com.

In such email, one should include their full name, ID card, and contact number so that MIMCOL will enquire and see whether that person is actually eligible for the vouchers.

In the case where it is found that the person is eligible, MIMCOL approves for that person to be issued the vouchers which are then delivered by mail.

There have been cases were people were not on the electoral registry for several reasons – like living abroad or having an effective general perpetual interdiction.

Those people who have not received a voucher or a missed deliver note from Maltapost can call on 80074904 to check if a voucher was issued for them and obtain their voucher letter tracking number before picking them up from the nearest Maltapost outlet.

Maltapost has extended opening hours in the afternoon for its branches in Qawra and St Paul’s Bay from 4pm to 7pm exclusives for voucher letter collections.

Vouchers can be collected until the end of August.

