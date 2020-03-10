د . إAEDSRر . س

Fifth Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In 16-Year-Old Girl In Malta

The fifth case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Malta.

The 16-year-old daughter of the 49-year-old man who was found to be infected with the coronavirus yesterday has been confirmed to also be positive with the virus, Malta’s health authorities have said.

She is said to be healthy and in good condition.

The family had travelled to Trentino Alto Adige in Italy between the 23rd and 27th of February before returning to Malta via Treviso.

She did not return to school since returning from Italy. The father’s partner”s swab test resulted in the negative, meaning she is currently clear from the coronavirus.

Since yesterday, the 16-year-old and her father and his partner were kept in the IDU in Mater Dei.

