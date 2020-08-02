د . إAEDSRر . س

Fifteen New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta, Some Linked To Festas And Parties And Others Imported

Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Malta, health authorities said today.

They went on to say that the majority of these cases had not gone to work while experiencing symptoms. Four of the cases are related to the Santa Venera feast, with another two being imported cases, and two more being from a group that had gone to Paceville.

Contact tracing is ongoing.

Malta currently has 185 active cases, with one more person recovering from the virus over the last 24 hours. 666 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Malta since March.

These results came from a batch of 1,418 swab tests carried out.

