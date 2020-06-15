Fifteen Food Aid Sub-Depots Opened Over The Past Three Months To Help Feed Those Affected By COVID-19

A food aid project had to open 15-sub depots over the past three months in order to cater to families hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In light of recent events, the Malta Trust Foundation’s Food Aid Depot is currently delivering 6,000 food packers to 1,700 households across Malta and Gozo thanks to the help of eCabs.

“These amounts are beyond shocking and it is therefore very important for us all to remain sensitised and aware that for many families, the situation has become very desperate and far from simple,” said former president and Malta Trust Foundation founder Marie Louise Coleiro Preca.

Many businesses and families were hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic which effectively brought Malta’s economy to a halt with the closing of the airport and non-essential retail stores.

Although several stimulus packages have been introduced to keep the economy afloat, many are still struggling to come to grips with their new reality.

“Supporting the community at this very fragile time with our deliveries infrastructure has now become eCabs’ mission and priority. At the same time, we are indebted to the many volunteers who are making the Food Aid Depot a living miracle every day,” said Director of Operations at eCabs Borg Bezzina.

The Food Aid Depot has seen another 15-sub depots open across various locations across the Maltese Islands. In Gozo alone, 135 families make use of the food aid project.

Several local restaurants have also stepped up to the plate with the establishment of Victory Kitchen – a joint project where kitchens cook meals to help feed the less fortunate during COVID-19 crisis.

