د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Fifteen COVID-19 Patients Are Currently Being Treated At Various Hospitals Around Malta

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A total of 15 patients are being treated at various hospitals around the island for COVID-19, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

Of the 15, four are being treated at Mater Dei’s Infectious Diseases Unit, including an 84-year-old who tested positive two days ago after being administered into the hospital. This patient, Gauci said, is “not in a very good condition”.

Meanwhile, seven patients are being treated at Boffa Hospital and four more are being treated at St. Thomas.

Malta currently has a total of 311 active cases following 49 active cases being announced earlier today.

What do you make of this?

READ NEXT: 'Too Early To Know If Schools Will Be Opened Or Not', Chris Fearne Warns

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK