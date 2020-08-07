Fifteen COVID-19 Patients Are Currently Being Treated At Various Hospitals Around Malta

A total of 15 patients are being treated at various hospitals around the island for COVID-19, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

Of the 15, four are being treated at Mater Dei’s Infectious Diseases Unit, including an 84-year-old who tested positive two days ago after being administered into the hospital. This patient, Gauci said, is “not in a very good condition”.

Meanwhile, seven patients are being treated at Boffa Hospital and four more are being treated at St. Thomas.

Malta currently has a total of 311 active cases following 49 active cases being announced earlier today.

