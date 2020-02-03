FIAU Submitted Reports On Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri, Brian Tonna, And Adrian Hillman To Police, Deputy Director Confirms

Malta’s Financial Investigation Unit submitted reports on Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri, Brian Tonna, and Adrian Hillman to the police, the FIAU’s Deputy Director has confirmed under oath.

Speaking before the public inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Alfred Zammit was presented with four separate reports.

These included a report into former Minister Konrad Mizzi, his offshore structures, and links to the purchase of the LNG tanker; a report into an alleged passport kickbacks scheme between former Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Keith Schembri and Nexia BT’s Brian Tonna; and a report into Schembri’s 650,000 euro transaction with Times of Malta’s former Managing Director Adrian Hillman.

Zammit stood by the reports’ conclusions that there was reasonable suspicion of money laundering.

He revealed that the FIAU has even updated certain details on the reports after uncovering more information. The information the FIAU has found since submitting the report does not in any way change their reasonable suspicion of money laundering, Zammit said.

“Once we believe that there is reasonable suspicion of money laundering, we rarely change it,” he said.

Zammit did maintain that the police did take some action in some form or another, telling the inquiry that there are on-going magisterial inquiries into the case. However, neither one was opened by the police but was done so on the request of third parties, like former PN Leader Simon Busuttil.

When it came to a document on Pilatus Bank that was presented to the public inquiry, Zammit revealed that it was an internal working document that was yet to be finalised into a report.

The document is a damning compliance report into Pilatus Bank. However, the controversial bank was eventually given a clean bill of health after a second visit.

Zammit maintained that this was not the case, saying that the FIAU still had significant concerns on the bank, but did not have enough evidence for continuing with the matter.

Instead, the FIAU worked according to reports filed by KPMG and Camilleri Preziosi, who counted Pilatus Bank as clients.

“It was not possible to say whether the information they provided on the second visit was always there. They said it was and we accepted it.”

“We were very concerned about Pilatus Bank. At the time, we did not have enough information to proceed against Pilatus Bank.”

“We told them in our second report that we remained concerned. We were not happy about the situation. We were going to close the case, regroup, improve our procedures, and go back for a visit,” Zammit said.

The rest of the sitting continued behind closed doors.