FIAU Says US Decision On Pilatus Bank Owner Won’t Affect Any Money Laundering Action In Malta

Money laundering action against Pilatus Bank could still be taken in Malta despite yesterday’s decision by the US government to drop its case against the bank’s owner Ali Sadr Hasheminejad, the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) has said. “As Malta’s anti-money laundering supervisory authority, the FIAU’s remit is to monitor compliance of Maltese subject persons (in this case Pilatus Bank) with their AML obligations which arise out of Maltese laws and regulations,” a spokesperson for the FIAU told Lovin Malta. “Furthermore, this process is an administrative one, meaning that breaches of AML obligations constitute an administrative offence, not a criminal offence, and any action taken by the Authority is based on findings which are identified by the Authority in the course of supervisory examinations, independently of any other action, criminal or administrative, that may be taken in other countries.” “In our view what has taken place in the US in respect of Mr Sadr is a separate matter to our course of action in respect of Pilatus Bank. Any criminal proceedings outside Malta, irrespective of their outcome, do not have any bearing whatsoever on the administrative actions that may be taken by the FIAU for any breaches of anti-money laundering regulations by Pilatus Bank in Malta.”

Back in March, a US jury found Hasheminejad guilty of bypassing US sanctions on Iran by using a complex web of companies to funnel $115 million from a Venezuelan construction project to his father, major Iranian businessman Mohammad Sadr Hashemi. He was due to be sentenced in August. However, Manhattan Attorney Geoffrey Berman yesterday asked a judge for permission to drop the case against Hasheminejad, due to the likelihood of continued litigation over the suppression of evidence that arose in his trial. He said that given the resources that would be required to address the issues, “it would not be in the interests of justice to further prosecute this case”. Sources involved in fighting financial crime in Malta described the decision by the US authorities as “unfortunate” and an “unusual and extraordinary course of action”, particularly since Hasheminejad had already been found guilty by a jury back in March. “This is particularly surprising when considering that the case against Mr Sadr was brought forward by the US authorities which have a stellar reputation for high profile investigations and prosecutions,” the source said. “With this in mind, as well as the US’ capabilities and resources to investigate and prosecute such cases, the failure by the US to see this case through to the end does indeed provide a clear example of the difficulties that are faced by even the most successful, well-resourced and experienced authorities to prosecute complex financial crime cases.” They said it is hard to tell to what extent the developments in the US will affect the Maltese situation but that the case is a strong reminder how tough the investigation, prosecution and conviction of people in complex money laundering cases is. “It is therefore no surprise that the vast majority of countries, including Malta, are failing in this respect,” they said.

Manhattan Attorney Geoffrey Berman

Meanwhile, US financial crime consultant Kenneth Rijock said the US government’s decision to drop its case against the Pilatus Bank owner could have deeper implications than first meets the eye. Rijock noted that the day before the US government requested the dropping of the case, Manhattan assistant attorney Emil J Bove III filed a notice of appearance, a sealed file which could indicate that a defendant, perhaps Hasheminejad himself or his co-defendant and colleague Bahram Karini, is cooperating. He suggested that this indicates the case involves way more than the evasion of sanctions and could even indicate that the now-closed Pilatus Bank could have shielded terrorist financing and/or the laundering of the proceeds of major international narcotics transactions. “We need to monitor any future new case filings where Bove is the principal attorney of record, to locate the truth about what evidence Ali Sadr or Karimi disclosed to the US Attorney’s Office,” he wrote. “It wouldn’t let sanctions evaders totally off the hook unless there was a very good reason. You be the judge as to whether that serves the ends of justice.”

Former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri