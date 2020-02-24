Fgura Teacher Accused Of Sexual Abusing Five Young Girls During Their Art Lessons

A 52-year-old art teacher from Fgura has been held in custody after pleading not guilty to sexually abusing five girls aged between nine and 12 years old.

Carmel Agius allegedly abused his students during art lessons at an art school in Fgura.

The abuse reportedly took place in February, and police began their investigations after some of the children spoke about it last Saturday.

Agius is being accused of touching the girls’ private parts during the lessons, corrupting minors, offending public morals and committing an act of a sexual nature without their consent.

He allegedly also used vulgar language as well as made offensive and degrading movements with his hands.

Following the accusations, police spoke to at least another 50 art students who he was teaching. This comes after Agius faced similar charges in a separate case.

The girls are aged 9, 10, 11, 11 and 12-years-old.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech presided over the case.

