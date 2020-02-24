د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Fgura Teacher Accused Of Sexual Abusing Five Young Girls During Their Art Lessons

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

A 52-year-old art teacher from Fgura has been held in custody after pleading not guilty to sexually abusing five girls aged between nine and 12 years old.

Carmel Agius allegedly abused his students during art lessons at an art school in Fgura.

The abuse reportedly took place in February, and police began their investigations after some of the children spoke about it last Saturday.

Agius is being accused of touching the girls’ private parts during the lessons, corrupting minors, offending public morals and committing an act of a sexual nature without their consent.

He allegedly also used vulgar language as well as made offensive and degrading movements with his hands.

Following the accusations, police spoke to at least another 50 art students who he was teaching. This comes after Agius faced similar charges in a separate case.

The girls are aged 9, 10, 11, 11 and 12-years-old.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech presided over the case.

What do you think of this case?

READ NEXT: WATCH: The Hottest News Show On The Maltese Islands Is Here - Lovin Daily Launches With Exciting Debut Episode

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK