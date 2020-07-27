Festa Marches The Responsibility Of Band Clubs And Police, Church Confirms

Maltese feasts are the responsibility of band clubs and the police, the Archdiocese of Malta confirms.

The Archdiocese is stressing that the Church will only be organising the parish feasts, including mass and pilgrimages.

They indicated that all other activities are outside of their remit and are the responsibility of the entities who organise such events.

This development means that band clubs are the sole entities responsible for the local marches, and thus have the final say on whether such activities will take place.

This news comes after days of speculation surrounding the fate of local Maltese feasts, after recent reports that one of the new COVID-19 cases had attended the village feast for Santa Venera.

The spike in COVID-19 cases has led to organisations calling for a ban on mass gatherings altogether.

Feast-goers are being urged to observe the relevant directives in place for the prevention of further virus spread.

