Feminist Activist Emily Galea To Guest Star On Lovin Daily Tomorrow

Feminist activist Emily Galea will guest star on Lovin Malta’s daily news show tomorrow.

Galea, who forms part of Malta’s first pro-choice youth group Young Progressive Beings, was one of the organiser’s of today’s publicity stunt outside the law courts.

The public action was done in opposition to a court decision that barred a pregnant domestic abuse victim from travelling abroad in fear that she would get an abortion.

She joined several other activists who believe the state is holding the woman hostage and that the move is illegal.

Lovin Malta’s hosts will discuss the protest as well as the pro-choice movement in Malta, which has pushed national discussion on abortion forward in the last two years.

