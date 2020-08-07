Father Who Allegedly Murdered Son Handed Suspended Sentence For Stabbing Estranged Daughter-In-Law Just Six Months Ago

Salvatore Dalli, also know as “Danger Man”, was arrested earlier this morning after reportedly admitting to shooting his son, Antoine Dalli. Both men were reportedly known to police.

The man who shot his son earlier this morning in Ħal-Għaxaq was also handed a suspended sentence for attempting to stab his estranged daughter-in-law just six months ago.

Six months ago, Salvatore Dalli was in court over a row with his son’s ex-partner following an argument over family possessions which turned violent. He admitted to going to her Żejtun home and stabbing her.

Magistrate Nadine Lia condemned Dalli to a two-year jail term suspended for two years and fined him €500.

She also issued a four-year protection order in favour of the victim.

TVM has reported that this isn’t the first time Salvu Dalli and his son have gotten into physical altercations. This morning it turned deadly.

Salvatore allegedly shot Antoine in the stomach. His lifeless body was uncovered by police in the bathroom.

Salvatore Dalli is expected to appear in court on charges either today or tomorrow.