Father-To-Be Pleads To Chris Fearne: ‘Let Us Be Present After Our Child’s Birth’

An anonymous father-to-be asked Minster of Health Chris Fearne why partners are still not allowed to be present at all stages of childbirth when most COVID-19 restrictions are planned to be lifted in the coming weeks.

Currently, partners at hospital are not allowed in the obstetrics ward whilst the mother of their child prepares to give birth. However, they are able to be present in the delivery room, but must leave afterwards.

“How come a group of six can go out, go drinking in a bar, go swim in a hotel, yet I, a father-to-be, will be proceeded out of the delivery room once my partner has given birth?” he wrote to Chris Fearne on social media.

His child is due to be born in the next four days.

Pregnant women who are due to give birth are being swabbed before entering hospital and are subsequently admitted to either the COVID positive or non-COVID positive part of the delivery suite according to the results.

The father-to-be argued that couples should be allowed to be together for the whole birthing experience, with necessary precautions put in place, such as wearing masks and getting tested before entering hospital.

“Why has this not been given any importance? You and the Prime Minister said that the war against the virus is over but then why do us fathers and partners still have to wait outside? Why can’t we be with our partners in this amazing experience?” he wrote.

“Wouldn’t you have fought for your right to be next to your wife after she has given birth to your children?”

He said that there are hundreds of partners who are in a similar state of limbo, and accused the government of treating the economy as more important.

“If the labour process is all well, the mother is to return home within six hours next to her partner in their home within their newborn. Instead of waiting in the car park for her, we are asking if we can hold her hand if she is in pain.”

