Father To Be Charged For Murdering His Own Son Following Heated Argument In Ħal Għaxaq 

A 68-year-old man from Ħal Għaxaq will be charged later this afternoon for murdering his own son.

The incident happened yesterday morning following a heated family dispute which resulted in 68-year-old Salvu Dalli shooting his son, 37-year-old Antoine Dalli, in the stomach.

Following an anonymous call, police arrived on the scene where they discovered a body in the bathroom and the murder weapon in the bedroom. The 37-year-old was confirmed dead by a medical team.

Dalli is expected to appear in court today where he will be charged for murder, according to police spokesperson Brandon Pisani.