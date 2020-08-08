د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Father To Be Charged For Murdering His Own Son Following Heated Argument In Ħal Għaxaq 

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A 68-year-old man from Ħal Għaxaq will be charged later this afternoon for murdering his own son.

The incident happened yesterday morning following a heated family dispute which resulted in 68-year-old Salvu Dalli shooting his son, 37-year-old Antoine Dalli, in the stomach.

Following an anonymous call, police arrived on the scene where they discovered a body in the bathroom and the murder weapon in the bedroom. The 37-year-old was confirmed dead by a medical team.

Dalli is expected to appear in court today where he will be charged for murder, according to police spokesperson Brandon Pisani.

Dalli, also known as “Danger Man”, had been on the police radar for a while along with his son, both of whom faced charges concerning family feuds in the past.

What do you make of this? Let us know in the comments below

READ NEXT: There Are 40 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta With No Recoveries

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK