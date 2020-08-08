Father To Be Charged For Murdering His Own Son Following Heated Argument In Ħal Għaxaq
A 68-year-old man from Ħal Għaxaq will be charged later this afternoon for murdering his own son.
The incident happened yesterday morning following a heated family dispute which resulted in 68-year-old Salvu Dalli shooting his son, 37-year-old Antoine Dalli, in the stomach.
Following an anonymous call, police arrived on the scene where they discovered a body in the bathroom and the murder weapon in the bedroom. The 37-year-old was confirmed dead by a medical team.
Dalli is expected to appear in court today where he will be charged for murder, according to police spokesperson Brandon Pisani.
Dalli, also known as “Danger Man”, had been on the police radar for a while along with his son, both of whom faced charges concerning family feuds in the past.