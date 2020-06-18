د . إAEDSRر . س

Fat Louie’s Slashes Prices By Half For All Foreigners Living In Malta

Local restaurant Fat Louie’s is giving all foreigners in Malta a 50% discount on their food for the entire month of July.

 

This follows the news that only Maltese citizens are entitled to the €100 COVID-19 vouchers being sent out by the government, leaving many foreigners living in Malta equal parts angry and confused.

In just over half an hour, the post from Fat Louie’s Facebook page garnered tonnes of praise, amassing upward of 500 reactions.

MEP Roberta Metsola was also spotted in the comments section expressing her thanks to the people behind this initiative.

