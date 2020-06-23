د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Far-Right Conspiracy Theorist Norman Lowell Addresses Anti-Illegal Immigration Protest Held Outside Parliament

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Photos: Glen Falzon, TVM 

A protest against illegal immigration was held outside Parliament today.

Maltese far-right conspiracy theorist Norman Lowell addressed the crowds of around a hundred, warning that multiculturalism has brought disaster across the world. Lowell said that non-governmental organisations, particularly those that help migrants reach safe countries and not the government, are “traitors” that are controlling the country.

Lowell called for a 12-person board of people from different sectors in society to address the European Union’s issue of illegal immigration.  He also called for the need for a third party in government to ensure their anti-illegal immigration voice is heard.

In a racist tirade, Lowell he claimed George Floyd, who become the face of the Black Lives Matter protest after being murdered by police in the US, was a criminal of the worst kind who died of an overdose and that the police were in fact the victims.

Earlier this month, a similar protest took place calling for the end of illegal immigration called All Lives Matter, a counteraction to the anti-racist Black Lives Matter demonstration that took place the same day.

What do you think of the protest?

READ NEXT: WATCH: Konrad Mizzi Voted Out Of Labour Party

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK