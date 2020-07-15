Factory Worker Arun Louis Identified As Pretty Bay Drowning Victim

The 32-year old Indian man who drowned at Pretty Bay last Sunday has been identified as Arun Louis.

Arun, who lived in Żabbar, had been living in Malta for around three years and worked as a machine operator at Bulebel-based factory ‘Elepac Limited’.

The tragic incident took place on 12th July at around 6.15am, after Arun allegedly went to Pretty Bay for a swim.

He was found by fishermen who attempted to give him CPR – however this was all in vain.