Face Shields Discouraged Following Lack Of ‘Evidence’, Malta’s Health Authorities Warn

The Office of the Superintendent of Public Health is discouraging the sole use of visors following a lack of scientific evidence that suggests they aren’t as effective in protecting against the spread of the virus as face masks are.

“We recommend that masks should be used in preference to visors (or in conjunction with them), while the use of visors alone is discouraged,” the office said in a set of guidelines issued earlier today.

However, it stated that, in certain situations where a mask is not practical or cannot be tolerated, visors can be used as an alternative to masks.

“Visors/face shields that do not cover the whole face are not recommended since they do not provide adequate protection,” it said.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has commented on the use of face shields, noting how its primary use for “eye protection” and discouraging its use.

As of last Saturday, mask-wearing is mandatory in all public areas as a prevention against the spread of COVID-19.

However, there is a one-week grace period before enforcing the new preventative measure with fines up to €100 for those found not wearing a mask.

Earlier today, a 68-year-old man became Malta’s 47th COVID-19 related victim. There were also 155 new cases of COVID-19, surpassing the 1,600 mark.

This is the eighth consecutive day of triple-digit new cases.

