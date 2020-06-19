‘We Have Listened’: Pietà Mini Billboards Taken Down Following Public Backlash
The mini billboards placed on the Marina Street pavement in Pietà earlier this week were taken down following public backlash.
Local environmentalist Cami Appelgren was one of the first to speak up against the placement of the billboards.
Commentors were quick to take to the comments section to express their anger at the billboards for taking up pedestrian space
Following her statement on social media, Appelgren was also the subject of online bullying, with angry commentors stating “this is not up to you to decide! Let the authorities do their job.”
Yamamay Malta took to Facebook yesterday to clarify the issue, as well as to inform the public that the controversial billboards were taken down.
“These structures have been in place along the Pieta seafront for nearly two years without a visual print,” said Joe Mohnani, managing director for Yamamay Malta. “Nevertheless we have listened to some of the comments made on social media by people who were displeased with out choice of advertising location.”
Whilst the Yamamay visuals have been taken down, the billboard structures are still in place.