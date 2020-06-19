د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

‘We Have Listened’: Pietà Mini Billboards Taken Down Following Public Backlash

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The mini billboards placed on the Marina Street pavement in Pietà earlier this week were taken down following public backlash.

Local environmentalist Cami Appelgren was one of the first to speak up against the placement of the billboards.

Commentors were quick to take to the comments section to express their anger at the billboards for taking up pedestrian space

Following her statement on social media, Appelgren was also the subject of online bullying, with angry commentors stating “this is not up to you to decide! Let the authorities do their job.”

Yamamay Malta took to Facebook yesterday to clarify the issue, as well as to inform the public that the controversial billboards were taken down.

“These structures have been in place along the Pieta seafront for nearly two years without a visual print,” said Joe Mohnani, managing director for Yamamay Malta. “Nevertheless we have listened to some of the comments made on social media by people who were displeased with out choice of advertising location.”

Whilst the Yamamay visuals have been taken down, the billboard structures are still in place.

What do you make of this situation?

READ NEXT: Maltese Civil Society Group Calls For Fresh Inquiry Into Egrant Case

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK