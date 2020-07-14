‘Extremist’ Maltese Religious Group Told Young Lesbian’s Parents They’d Be Cursed If They Brought Her To Meetings

Former members of an “extremist” Maltese religious group have opened up about the devastating effects it has had on them and their loved ones.

From families being told they’d be cursed if they brought any gay family members to the meeting, to women being told their partners who aren’t in the group would cheat on them, the Komunita’ Ġesu Salvatur has since been left out in the cold by the Maltese Curia after their methods were exposed.

One 19-year-old woman said she had suffered trauma since being involved in the “extremist” group.

“When I was six or seven years old, I joined the group with my parents because they began to know these people and they decided to join them,” Amy Attard told TVM. “I remained there till I was 18-years-old, a lot of my youth was spent with them, I was raised with them.”

Amy began to realise how toxic the group could be when she announced she had a boyfriend who was not part of the group. They tried to discourage her from meeting him by saying he would cheat on her.

“They told me my boyfriend was going to cheat on me, even though I had never seen any behaviour of the sort from him, and we were always open together,” Amy said.