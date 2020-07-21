EXPLAINER: The EU’s COVID-19 Recovery Package And How Malta Will Benefit

Member States have finally come to a deal after five days of intense talks on how to finance COVID-19 recovery measures – but what exactly have Member States agreed to, and how will Malta be benefitting if the budget is passed next Thursday?

So what does the €1.8 trillion budget entail?

The total €1.8 trillion budget will be split between Next Generation EU (NGEU), a recovery instrument to help boost the EU budget, and a long-term budget for 2021-2027. These are worth €750 billion and €1,100 billion respectively.

The NGEU is further divided into seven individual programmes. The most notable of these programmes is the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), which will see €672.5 billion worth of grants and loans allocated between the 27 Member States. The grants will have to be spent during the period 2021-23, while the volume of loans for each Member State cannot exceed 6.8% of its GNI.

This means Malta could receive up to €932 million worth of low-interest loans alone.

Member states will have to draw up recovery and resilience plans for 2021-23, and these plans have to be in line with any country-specific recommendations made by the Commission.

Malta will also be benefiting from additional allocations from other programmes within the NGEU.

We will see an additional €50 million to be spent on economic recovery through the ReactEU programme, and another €50 million for rural development support.

In terms of Structural Funds we will gain another €50 million to invest in jobs and economic growth and a further €25 million through the Asylum and Migration Fund.

On top of this, Malta and Cyprus will receive an additional envelope of €100 million to help alleviate challenges such as remoteness due to being small island states. We will also be receiving additional funds through the EU core budget.