EXPLAINER: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Coronavirus In Malta

After weeks of frenzied panic, Malta has three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country. Two parents and their young daughter are currently in isolation at Mater Dei Hospital and thankfully followed all the necessary precautions to prevent the virus from spreading further. With misinformation and fear-mongering running rampant, here’s everything you need to know about COVID-19 (Coronavirus 2019) in Malta: 1. What is COVID-19? COVID-19 is a member of the coronavirus family that has never been encountered before. Coronaviruses are a group of respiratory illnesses ranging from the common cold to the far more serious Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). Like other coronaviruses, COVID-19 has come from animals. There is no treatment for the virus as of yet. But don’t be too alarmed; there is no vaccine for the common cold either. 2. How many people are infected? As of 9th March 2020, there were 110,297 confirmed cases worldwide. So far, 62,097 people have recovered, but there have been 3,840 deaths. There have been three confirmed cases in Malta. They are all in recovery in an isolated section of Mater Dei hospital.

3. What are the symptoms? The common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, shortness of breath and a cough. It is generally mild, but it can cause severe pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome, which can be fatal. It is particularly dangerous if you have a weak immune system, whether that’s caused by old age or a particular condition. 4. Where should you go if you’re feeling unwell? Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu. DO NOT GO to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111. You can call +356 21324086 for advice. Avoid calling 112 unless it is a real emergency. That emergency line is crucial in saving lives in peril, and having it be flooded with calls on the coronavirus could have fatal consequences.

5. How is COVID-19 coronavirus spread? COVID-19 can be passed on by any person carrying the virus. It is passed on when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can survive for a few hours on external objects (and it might even last a couple of days on materials like glass and metal), but you can only get infected if you touch these objects then touch your eyes, nose, or mouth straight after. 6. How long does it take to show that you have COVID-19? Generally, the time between contamination and showing signs of the first symptoms can take anywhere between two to 14 days. The potentially long incubation period is a crucial reason while health authorities are urging a 14-day self-quarantine period.

7. Who needs to self-quarantine? Malta’s health authorities have ordered self-quarantine for anyone entering the country from countries affected by COVID-19, whether you are a tourist or a resident. The main areas of concern are: – The northern part of Italy: Lombardia, Piemonte, Veneto and Emilia Romagna – China (including Hong Kong) – Singapore – Japan – Iran – South Korea It is absolutely crucial that you do so. The family affected by COVID-19 thankfully followed the rules and self-quarantined, playing a vital role in not spreading the virus. 8. What is self-quarantine? Self-quarantine means staying in your home or hotel room, and not leaving for the 14 days that you are required to isolate for. Do not allow any visitors. Only people who usually live in residence should be there. Those under self-quarantine should self-monitor their temperature twice daily. 9. What if someone I live with needs to self-quarantine? If someone you live with is self-quarantined, they’ll need to be kept away from others in a separated part of the home. If you’ve maintained close contact, then you would need to self-quarantine as well. 10. What should I do when in self-quarantine? The public authorities have issued their own list, but Lovin Malta’s also got you covered, and you can check that list out over here. 11. What happens when I end my 14 days of self-quarantine? People who have self-quarantined for 14 days without any symptoms are free to go about their usual activities. This includes returning to work, school, childcare and university.