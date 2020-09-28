Expect Disciplinary Action For Students Who Break Malta’s New COVID-19 School Rules

Students and staff alike will quickly have to get used to a plethora of new health protocols as schools start reopening – and rule-breaking won’t be tolerated.

Frank Fabri, the Education Ministry’s permanent secretary, was asked about this possibility on today’s edition of Lovin Daily and his response was clear.

“It’s very important that everybody, and when I say everybody I mean everybody, abides by the rules. If someone doesn’t abide by the rules, there will be disciplinary action.”

Lovin Daily 28.09.2020 Good morning Malta and Gozo – here's everything you need to know about the latest news and updates from the island and an interview with the Education Ministry's permanent secretary, Frank Fabri.

“We must all protect our school communities and we’re taking it very seriously. In order to keep schools open, we need to follow every single measure.”

Fabri described the measures adopted by schools ahead of the upcoming scholastic year as the most complex operation in the history of Malta’s education sector.

“This is a first. We had to bring everything from services and curricula to logistics together to implement these measures.”

He also urged parents to comply with these measures, such as by not sending their children to school if they exhibit COVID-19 symptoms and by picking the up from school immediately if they are asked to do so.

“We must support schools in order for them to proceed with their activity,” he said.

Some independent schools started opening today, while state schools will start gradually opening as of 7th October. All state schools have been deemed compliant with the health authorities’ guidelines.

“This is big news for us and reassures us that all the necessary measures were taken in all our primary, middle and secondary schools,” Fabri said.