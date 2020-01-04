Exotic Birds Found Living In Squalor At Burmarrad Garden Center Have Been Rehomed

Piscopo Gardens are working to rehome 20 birds, including exotic species, that have been living in filthy conditions at their garden centre.

Images surfaced on social media recently of the conditions of the birds at the Burmarrad garden center, striking a nerve with the online community for the poor conditions that these birds have been left in.

The images show the birds living in small cages ‘on the cold concrete floor, in the dirt, in their own poo, dirty water, dry food only, plastic poles.’

Since the issue was raised, Piscopo Gardens has issued a response stating that they have been working to get the birds rehomed.

“Piscopo Gardens would like to reassure animal lovers that the situation has been settled and we have been working round the clock to ensure each bird is taken care of.”

“We understand animal lovers’ concerns and want to put their minds at rest that we are focused on rectifying this unfortunate situation that arose following the departure of the person who took care of this section — we have nothing to hide,” said company director Vinny Piscopo.

“The exotic birds have been handed over to a bird specialist, while we plan to rope in bird organisations to guide us on rehoming the remaining birds — mainly quails, geese, ducks and canaries — as we focus on returning to our core plant and gardening business.”

While the exotic birds have been rehomed, Piscopo Gardens is still looking for solutions for the remaining birds.

