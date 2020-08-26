Exclusive! Xarabank Returns This Week With PN Leadership Special On Lovin Malta

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta’s most popular TV programme Xarabank will be returning this week with a PN leadership special broadcast on Lovin Malta and Xarabank online.

Peppi Azzopardi will interview PN leadership rivals Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech in a 90-minute special broadcast aired live on the Facebook pages of both Xarabank and Lovin Malta.

The programme will follow the same exact format used in the Labour leadership contest when Robert Abela and Chris Fearne both appeared in back-to-back interviews.

Lovin Malta is co-producing the programme, which will be broadcast live to a combined Facebook following of more than 350,000 people.

