EXCLUSIVE: Two Cabinet Members Speak On Using Cannabis In Their Lives

Two cabinet members in Malta have spoken about using cannabis in their lives following live questions by Lovin Malta’s Luigi Sapiano. Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms Rosianne Cutajar and Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri spoke for the first time publicly on their personal experiences with cannabis. “I did [use cannabis] when I was much much younger though, maybe when I 16 or 17, quite a while ago,” Cutajar told Lovin Malta.

Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms Rosianne Cutajar

When asked if she believed cannabis should be legalised in Malta, Cutajar said: “that’s my personal position. We need to do smaller steps and maybe one day… I’m not against it, I’m very open about the subject.” When it comes to the Home Affairs Minister, Camilleri said though he had used cannabis in his younger days, he regretted it. “When I was younger probably, I think,” he said when asked. “When I was younger, I did like many other teens who experimented. I’m sorry about it, but the message I want to give other teens, normal teens like I was, is: if you’ve done a mistake, even when you are younger, it doesn’t mean you can’t learn from it.”

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri

When asked why he’s sorry about it, Camilleri said: “I regret it because it wasn’t the lifestyle I wanted, but it doesn’t mean others might not have their [reason]. However, under our current laws, it remains illegal, and as a government we need to see what position we will take on this.” When asked what his position was on legalisation, he said: “I’m not well informed enough to have a formed opinion. But a decision like this isn’t made in a minute, it’s made after many studies and the experts must advise us, not the politicians. Then it’s on the politicians to listen to the experts and decide.” Prime Minister Robert Abela, other cabinet members including Parliamentary Secretary for Consumer Affairs Deo Debattista, leading PN politicians like Mario de Marco and David Said, and a number of other prominent politicians also give their take on cannabis use, and whether it should be legalised, in Lovin Malta’s latest vox pop.