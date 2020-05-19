EXCLUSIVE: Three Months After Being Humiliated In An International Scandal, Malta’s Traffic Corps Are In Limbo And Looking For Answers

Right before the pandemic hit, Malta was in the midst of an embarrassing international scandal.

Over half of the traffic police force was involved in fraudulent schemes, the New York Times had reported. Rumours of sexual favours in exchange for the forgiving of fines abounded; overtime excess was on everyone’s lips.

All of a sudden, Malta’s traffic corps seemed to be made up of scam artists and fraudsters. Malta was shaken.

However, three months on, and the officers arrested that day have been left wondering why such a massive story was made about them… only for them to then remain uncharged with any crimes for over three months.

Speaking to Lovin Malta on the condition of anonymity, three traffic officers are now calling for investigators to charge them – if they even have anything to charge them with.

They want a fair chance to speak their side in court – more than anything though, they want to show the true extent of abuse in the upper echelons of the Maltese police force as they are thrown under the bus.

“You’ve opened investigations into claims of fraud in the force? Brilliant – that’s what we should be doing as officers. However, if you are investigating a dinner, and all I had was a piece of toast, I’ll pay for the toast – but don’t try to make me pay for a three-course meal,” Marvin* told Lovin Malta.

The officers feel betrayed in light of the extensive allegations against them. Most of the officers have spent years in the corps, seeing everything that goes on among their higher-ups.

They still can’t get over how they were treated the day they were all arrested, especially by some in authority who they knew had asked others to do some very questionable things before.

The 34 officers in question were arrested while on duty and in uniform on the 11th of February.

Daniel* vividly remembers the moment he got the call to come into the Floriana depot.

After his colleagues began getting similar calls, he knew something was up. He went home quickly to change out of his uniform. However, he found himself being escorted to his home by two of his colleagues.

“When we approached my house, I begged the policewoman not to come with me to the door – seeing me walking up my stairs with two officers would have scared my family,” he said.

He made it home, got changed and readied himself for whatever was coming at the Floriana depot.

But he wasn’t even close to ready when he was taken downstairs and found every cell filled with a Maltese officer in full uniform.

Many were shouting between them, the blue of the uniform shining from behind the bars. The cries of the arrested officers filled the hallway.

“Allaħares they arrested a criminal that day because there wouldn’t have been any space left for them,” Daniel told Lovin Malta.

