EXCLUSIVE: Police Are Yet To Conduct Search Of Keith Schembri’s Labour Party Office

Police investigators are yet to conduct a search of Keith Schembri’s office at the Labour Party Headquarters despite him still being under investigation for the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, sources have confirmed to Lovin Malta.

The Prime Minister’s former Chief of Staff Keith Schembri was first arrested close to a month ago on 27th November.

Despite being released, Lead Inspector Keith Arnaud has confirmed under oath that Schembri remains under investigation for murder, obstruction of justice, the leak of sensitive information on the investigation, and procuring a phantom government job for middleman Melvin Theuma.

It should be made clear that Schembri only made use of his office at the Labour Party headquarters, in Ħamrun, during election campaigns.

However, the election and the assassination are heavily linked with Theuma saying under oath that the plot was first dreamt up roughly two to three weeks before the 2017 general election was called.

Meanwhile, Theuma’s meeting with Schembri at Castille to acquire the phantom job was on 1st May 2017, the day Prime Minister Joseph Muscat called the general election.

The links between the assassination and the general election don’t stop there, Theuma also revealed to the court that the murder was only set in stone and confirmed just days after the Labour Party won the general election.

Schembri only recently resigned as a member of the Labour Party, and while there may no longer exist a shred of information within Schembri’s Labour Party office, investigators decision to ignore it raises serious questions.

Arnaud is already facing intense pressure in the courts over perceived failings in his investigation of Schembri.

Beyond Schembri claiming to have ‘lost’ his phone the day of his arrest despite using it the evening before to contact Doctor/Secret Messenger Adrian Vella, investigators also left his Castille office unguarded for close to two days after Schembri’s arrest.

However, Arnaud has said that he was only “informed” that Schembri’s Castille office was secure, with Schembri’s successor Mark Farrugia assuring the lead inspector that the room was locked.

The office was only searched by investigators ten days later on 5th December.

Arnaud’s relationship with Schembri has been challenged in court, with Fenech filing a constitutional case to have the inspector removed from the investigation claiming that he was the person who leaked information to Schembri.

Fenech has also filed a constitutional application against Arnaud slamming his “amateurish” investigation.

The police’s case against Fenech continues on 30th January 2020.

