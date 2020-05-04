EXCLUSIVE: Order For Pharmacies Not To Sell Face Masks In Malta Lifted After Price Cap Compromise Reached

Updated with Economy Minister’s comment

A directive for Maltese pharmacists to not sell face masks to the public following a price cap by the government has been lifted.

“After a discussion, we reached an agreement in principle where the government will be refunding the pharmacies the difference in price between what they bought in wholesale and the price cap,” Mario Debono from the Chamber of SMEs told Lovin Malta.

A 95c price cap for surgical face masks was announced last night by the Economy Ministry, leading the Chamber of Pharmacists issuing their directive. In regards to the 95c price cap, Debono said: “a new price will be announced in the very near future”.

The lifting of the directive comes after Maltese people were left confused as to how to obtain a mask on the first day Maltese shops reopened in weeks. The order for pharmacists to sell masks came after the government announced a price cap for face masks and face shields without consulting Maltese pharmacists.

Since then, pharmacists and Economy Minister Silvio Schembri have been able to hash out a deal. However, many were still critical of pharmacists, something which the Chamber of SMEs condemned.

“Pharmacists and pharmacy owners are very hurt by the comments on social media, both by members of the public as well as the staff of certain ministers, holding pharmacists to blame for the high prices. Prices are regulated – pharmacists cannot sell higher than the suggested retail price that importers supplied them with,” he pointed out.

And on the topic of price caps, Debono said the Chamber was against it wholeheartedly.

“As the Chamber of SMEs, we are very upset that this price order has issued, and we want to make it clear that we will not accept any more price orders,” he said.

“Pharmacies are committed to supplying masks to the public and they’ve always done their best to source the best prices,” Debono said. “Now, you’ve got every Tom, Dick and Harry getting and selling masks – furniture stores, car dealers, restaurants – everyone is trying to import masks to make a quick buck.

“Let me remind people,” he continued, “you need to have the proper VAT codes to be able to do so – if you don’t have the code, they should not be sold. Pharmacists are ensuring that their masks are of the highest standard and have the proper testing – only with pharmacists will you have your mind rested assured.”

Minister Silvio Schembri later confirmed the news and thanked the relevant parties for their cooperation on working this issue out.

