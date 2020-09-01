EXCLUSIVE: Melvin Theuma Believed To Be Target Of Yorgen Fenech’s Cyanide Plot

Melvin Theuma, the middleman-turned-state-witness in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination, is believed to have been the target of main suspect Yorgen Fenech’s attempts to import cyanide, well-informed sources have confirmed with Lovin Malta.

In court yesterday, Inspector Kurt Zahra confirmed that Fenech tried to purchase sometime after the assassination.

Lovin Malta can reveal that the attempted purchase happened sometime in 2019, believed to be around April.

Fenech’s lawyers, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca, denied the claims in court yesterday. Lovin Malta is informed that the issue is currently subject to investigation.

Cyanide is a deadly chemical that can cause fatal seizures or heart attacks within moments. It is a silent and rapidly acting poison that has been regularly used for murder or suicide.

Theuma has been granted a presidential pardon on condition that he reveals all he knows about the assassination of Caruana Galizia. He has implicated Yorgen Fenech as being the person behind the murder and has said he suspects, but has no proof that former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri was involved too.

Schembri, along with former OPM official Kevin Camilleri and Fenech’s business associate Johann Cremona, remain under investigation over their links to the murder. Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has been interrogated under caution.

Throughout sittings, Theuma has repeatedly said he feared for his life, explaining that he was the only person who could link Fenech to the men who were hired to carry out the assassination, George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio, and Vince Muscat.

In fact, Theuma informed Cremona about the existence of secret recordings and other evidence for leverage should plans to kill him off emerge.

Theuma’s safety has been put in jeopardy in recent weeks with a suspected suicide attempt last July shocking the nation. He was recently admitted to hospital over stomach pains and is yet to reappear in court.

