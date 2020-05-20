EXCLUSIVE: Maltese Traffic Police Officers: ‘We Were Thrown Under The Bus To Deviate Attention From Economic Squad’s Failures’

It’s been three months since more than half of Malta’s traffic police were arrested over an alleged rocket, but with no action being taken against them, some of these officers are openly claiming the whole thing was nothing but a stitch-up.

Speaking to Lovin Malta on condition of anonymity, three traffic officers said they suspect the Economic Crimes Unit arrested them last February to deviate attention away from its inaction on alleged political corruption related to the notorious Panama Papers scandal.

In particular, they questioned why they were only arrested in February when a whistleblower had reportedly informed the police about the alleged racket back in October.

“Assistant Commissioner Ian Abdilla [the man in charge of the Economic Crimes Unit] was under so much pressure to work on the case of Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi from several angles but yet nothing ever happened,” they said.

“Why did Ian Abdilla want to charge the traffic police with money laundering when very few people in Malta have ever been prosecuted for that? What interest did he have in instructing his inspectors to investigate the traffic section?”

“Isn’t this supposed to have been the work of the police’s Internal Affairs Unit, who should have started investigating it as soon as they found out about in October?”