EXCLUSIVE: Having Suicidal Thoughts, Young Maltese Officer’s Life Has Been Turned Upside Down After Becoming A Viral Meme

When it comes to what happened to Francesca, a close family member is just wondering how Floriana FC got involved.

“We were at home when the whole Floriana thing happened,” they told Lovin Malta. “Francesca doesn’t even work at the Floriana depot.”

The family’s life has been thrown into disarray ever since a video Francesca sent her friends on WhatsApp was leaked to Facebook. The 27-year-old was imitating a popular TikTok trend, one that other local celebrities like Sarah Zerafa had posted.

The issue is, she was wearing her Maltese police uniform while doing it.

“Within 10 minutes of her video being posted on Facebook, it had been removed. Fifteen minutes later, the police depot called and asked her to go speak with them,” her loved one said. “She was really, really embarrassed, calling us worried saying ‘Madoff x’għamilt, skużani.”

But that was just the beginning.

A few days later, Floriana FC was handed the Premier League in an unprecedented decision, and the Granaries soon filled with people celebrating the win and breaking social distancing laws.

In the face of police inaction to stop the crowds, a meme appeared showing the celebrations alongside Francesca’s silly dance. People loved it, and the meme went viral across Maltese social media.