EXCLUSIVE: First Case Of Coronavirus In Malta Has Been Found

Malta has registered its first case of Coronavirus (Covid19), sources at Mater Dei Hospital have told Lovin Malta.

The health authorities have yet to officially confirm the information but have not denied it. A press briefing has been called for 11am.

Lovin Malta is informed that a pre-teen Italian girl who lives in Malta has been found to have the virus and is being treated safely. Sources also say this might not be the only confirmed case.

The girl is not in danger of dying but is being kept for observation and quarantine.

More updates later. 

