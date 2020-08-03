د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Pratt Is Coming To Malta To Shoot Jurassic World This Month

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Hollywood film star and celebrity Chris Pratt will be making his way to Malta later this month to shoot the third installment of the Jurassic World franchise.

Pratt will also be joined by co-star Bryce Dallas Howard as the two reprise their roles as lead characters Owen and Claire.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Bringing it home. ???? #JurassicWorldDominion

A post shared by Johann Grech (@johanngrech) on

Jurassic World: Dominion will begin filming in Malta in late August.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, strict health and safety measures are already being put in place including testing units on-site where 5,000 swabs will be carried out per week.

COVID-19 unit on site

COVID-19 unit on site

More than 1,000 local and foreign crew members are expected to work on the blockbuster film which equates to roughly three swab tests per employee.

In addition, a series of health protocols and safety measures will be put in place in coordination with the health authorities, Lovin Malta has been informed.

Jurassic World: Dominion marks the third chapter in the franchise and will feature Pratt and Dallas Howard along with the film’s original cast Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum amongst many others.

It is also being rumoured that in the film Malta will feature as itself and not a stand-in for another country, which is a rare nod to the island in the film world.

Tag a movie buff

READ NEXT: POLL: Who Do You Think Should Be The PN's New Party Leader?

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK