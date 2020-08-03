EXCLUSIVE: Chris Pratt Is Coming To Malta To Shoot Jurassic World This Month

Pratt will also be joined by co-star Bryce Dallas Howard as the two reprise their roles as lead characters Owen and Claire.

Hollywood film star and celebrity Chris Pratt will be making his way to Malta later this month to shoot the third installment of the Jurassic World franchise.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, strict health and safety measures are already being put in place including testing units on-site where 5,000 swabs will be carried out per week.

More than 1,000 local and foreign crew members are expected to work on the blockbuster film which equates to roughly three swab tests per employee.

In addition, a series of health protocols and safety measures will be put in place in coordination with the health authorities, Lovin Malta has been informed.

Jurassic World: Dominion marks the third chapter in the franchise and will feature Pratt and Dallas Howard along with the film’s original cast Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum amongst many others.

It is also being rumoured that in the film Malta will feature as itself and not a stand-in for another country, which is a rare nod to the island in the film world.

